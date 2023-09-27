Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 228.6% in September

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

