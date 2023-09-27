MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $245.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.93), with a volume of 71394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.08).

MaxCyte Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market cap of £248.40 million, a P/E ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.94.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In related news, insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.86), for a total value of £566.40 ($691.66). Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.