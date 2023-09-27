McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0074311.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
MCCRF stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
McCoy Global Company Profile
