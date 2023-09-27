Medical Facilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DR traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,296. The company has a market cap of C$238.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.55. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$11.24.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of C$147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.8689591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.