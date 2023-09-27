Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHSDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
