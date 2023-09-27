Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHSDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

View Our Latest Analysis on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Read More

