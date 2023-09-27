Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Melcor REIT Price Performance
Melcor REIT has a twelve month low of C$21.80 and a twelve month high of C$33.83.
