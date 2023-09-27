Metahero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433,080.14 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $433,080.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002878 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006614 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

