MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $56.87 million and $6,332.18 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

