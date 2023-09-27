MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 86.4% in September

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MFM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 97,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,657. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.