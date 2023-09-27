Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.00)-($1.14) EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,606,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

