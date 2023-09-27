Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 639.1% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Minim Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MINM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.51. Minim has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get Minim alerts:

Institutional Trading of Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.