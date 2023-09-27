MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Leanne Johnson Sells 618 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Johnson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £2,626.50 ($3,207.35).

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.7 %

GLE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.25). 92,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 407.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,056.10 and a beta of 1.00. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.04) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($5.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,414.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($6.33) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, September 15th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

