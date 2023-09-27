Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $444.54 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $57,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,725.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

