Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $89.12 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 54% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $193.06 million and $89.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,086,180,506 coins and its circulating supply is 751,346,908 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

