Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.55 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00015842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and $4.78 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,983,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,262,929 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

