Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.33 million during the quarter.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

