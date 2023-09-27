Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.88. The stock had a trading volume of 249,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

