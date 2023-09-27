Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSGM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,902. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.32. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 385.47% and a negative net margin of 315.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

About Motorsport Games

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

