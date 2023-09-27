Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,059,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 789,033 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $5,370,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,423,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 362,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

NASDAQ MCAA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 5,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.