Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $31,233.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

