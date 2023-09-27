Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $113.59 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $113.59 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,993,560,974 coins and its circulating supply is 42,357,859,974 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

