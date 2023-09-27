Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in September

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 550,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

