NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,807. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

