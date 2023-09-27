Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

