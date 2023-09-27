New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NYMT
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.