Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.