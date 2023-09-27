Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 5,720 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. 523,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

