Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,962 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 2.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $67,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,416 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 40.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 169.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,681 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,808. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,604 shares of company stock worth $2,329,444 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

