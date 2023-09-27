Ninety One North America Inc. Has $21.23 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.32% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 160,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 83,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,130,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 626,681 shares in the last quarter. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,925. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

