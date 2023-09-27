Ninety One North America Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $913.72. The stock had a trading volume of 193,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $939.26 and its 200 day moving average is $917.09. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $696.72 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.