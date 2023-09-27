Ninety One North America Inc. Has $6.14 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $471.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

