Ninety One North America Inc. Has $77.35 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,787 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.12% of Moody’s worth $77,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,493,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.46. 440,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.94 and its 200-day moving average is $325.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.56.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

