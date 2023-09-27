Ninety One North America Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 1,445,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,273. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

