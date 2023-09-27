Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,802 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

KSA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 940,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

