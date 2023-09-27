Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

