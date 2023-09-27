Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.36% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $54,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,490,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

