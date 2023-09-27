Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,265,000. H World Group makes up about 0.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.15% of H World Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 223,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.07.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

