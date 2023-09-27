Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

