Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 17,012 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $205,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Avantor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 1,836,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,560. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

