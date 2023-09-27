Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,704 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Danaher by 26.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $245.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

