Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 3,217 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

