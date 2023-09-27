Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 626 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,493,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,453,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.39. The company had a trading volume of 423,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.