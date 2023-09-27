Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qualys makes up about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Qualys were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. 116,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $157.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,544 shares of company stock worth $4,918,459. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.