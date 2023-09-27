Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $24.93 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.14% of Ball worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

