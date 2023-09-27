Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,147 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. 1,314,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,119. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

