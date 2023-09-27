Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 6,137 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 67,507 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Southern by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 32.1% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,467. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

