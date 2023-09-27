Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,582 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

