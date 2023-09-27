Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.