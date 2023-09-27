Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Northland Power Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.39.
Northland Power Company Profile
