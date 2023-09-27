Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.68. 5,203,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,003. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

