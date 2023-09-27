Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Orbit International Price Performance
Orbit International stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.47. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.
Orbit International Company Profile
