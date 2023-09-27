Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Orbit International Price Performance

Orbit International stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.47. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

